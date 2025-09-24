Sea Dogs Extend Player Development Partnership with JH Sports

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed JH Sports to a two-year extension as the team's player development lead.

"Securing the great work of Jamie Heffernan and Sam King for another two seasons brings tremendous value to our development program," Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard said. "We saw significant improvements in our young players last season as a result of working with Jamie and Sam. We look forward to continuing our partnership to offer a first-class development experience for current and future Sea Dogs players."

The JH Sports hockey development staff includes Heffernan and former QMJHL player Sam King. Heffernan has worked in player development with teams in both the NHL and AHL, while King is a former player in the QMJHL and U Sports ranks, including with the UNB Reds, where he won a national championship.

"We're proud to renew our contract with the Sea Dogs for the next two seasons," JH Sports owner and operator Jamie Heffernan said. "We are excited to continue to work with such a great organization that is dedicated to the players and their development."

