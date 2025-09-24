Eagles Deal Daigle to Saguenéens

Published on September 24, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Cape Breton Eagles announce a trade with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Xavier Daigle has been traded to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in return for a 3rd round and 5th round pick.

General Manager Sylvain Couturier was happy to be able to fulfil Xaviers request to be closer to home. "Xavier requested a trade last year after the season to be closer to home, so we are happy to be able to accommodate him in Chicoutimi. We want to thank Xavier for his outstanding contribution to the Eagles organization and the Cape Breton community. He will always be a true Eagle." said Couturier.

Daigle, is the All-Time Franchise Leader in consecutive games played with 207 consecutive games played. In his career with the Eagles, he recorded 15 goals and 58 assists and a career plus/minus of +18 in his five seasons.

His next return to Centre 200 will be on October 2nd & 3rd.







