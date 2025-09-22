Will Murphy Reassigned to Cape Breton

Eagles Defenceman Will Murphy has been reassigned to Cape Breton from the Detroit Red Wings main camp. This was Murphy's first appearance at an NHL camp after being selected 172nd overall in the 2025 NHL draft.

He will be joining the team and will suit up for the Eagles home opening weekend games vs the Moncton Wildcats at 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased.







