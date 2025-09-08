Newfoundland Regiment Acquire Oliver Samson

Published on September 8, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Newfoundland Regiment have acquired defenceman Oliver Samson from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in exchange for a 2026 10th Round Pick (NFL).

Samson, 20, a Praha, Czechia native, played in 63 games last year for the Drakkar where he amassed 33 points (4G, 29A). Prior to moving to North America, the 6'4 defencemen turned heads with a 57 point (15G, 42A) season for the Sparta Praha U20 team during the 2023/24 season.

Newfoundland send their own 10th round selection in next year's draft to Baie-Comeau in exchange for Samson.

Puck drop on the inaugural season of Newfoundland Regiment hockey is just 10 days away as the reigning champion Moncton Wildcats visit the Mary Brown's Centre on September 18. Limited tickets for opening weekend still remain.

