Regiment Wrap Preseason Unbeaten with 7-4 Win over Sea Dogs

Published on August 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

FREDERICTON, NB - The Newfoundland Regiment wrapped preseason with their fifth straight win in a 7-4 thriller over the Saint John Sea Dogs at Willie O'Ree Place.

Trailing three separate times early in the game, Newfoundland rallied for the third straight game - this time taking down Saint John in regulation.

Justin Larose notched his second hat-trick of the preseason while Tyson Goguen made it back to back two goal games against the Sea Dogs. Maddex Marmulak and Dawson Sharkey grabbed the other goals as the Regiment offensive stayed red hot.

Mikus Vecvanags made his first appearance of the preseason and Chase Anderson came in midway through the game to help secure the victory.

Newfoundland now head home following the long weekend as preparations for opening night continue back in St. John's.

A limited quantity of tickets remain for the opening weekend of Regiment hockey as the Moncton Wildcats are set to visit the Mary Brown's Centre September 18th & 19th. Secure yours today before they're gone.







