Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Showcase Announced in Support of NL Wildfires Relief

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador - September 2, 2025 - The Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club, in partnership with St. John's Sports & Entertainment Ltd., is proud to announce, "Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Showcase in Support of NL Wildfires Relief." This exciting hockey event will spotlight top QMJHL talent from Newfoundland Regiment players, including a high-energy skills showcase and a mini 3-on-3 tournament played under innovative EA Sports Money puck-style rules. Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to the Canadian Red Cross to aid wildfire relief efforts across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The showcase aims to bring the community together in a celebration of local hockey excellence while providing critical support to those affected by recent wildfires in the province. Fans can expect an action-packed evening featuring precision skating, shooting accuracy challenges, and fast-paced 3-on-3 games that incorporate unique Money puck rules, such as bonus scoring, inspired by the popular EA Sports NHL series.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club to rally around our community during a time of need, while showcasing the incredible talent in our QMJHL ranks," said Brent Meade, CEO of St. John's Sports & Entertainment. "Hockey has always been a unifying force in Newfoundland and Labrador, and this event is our way of giving back to those impacted by the wildfires."

"Our players are excited to showcase their skills and compete in this fun, innovative format while contributing to a cause that hits close to home," added Glenn Stanford, President of the Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club. "We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the action, and support wildfire relief through the Canadian Red Cross."

The event will take place at Mary Brown's Centre on Saturday, September 13th at 7 PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 3rd at noon. For more information, visit nlregiment.com or mbcentre.ca.

For Season Seat Holders, your seat will be reserved for you for purchase until September 8th at 11:59pm. To purchase your ticket, contact the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office by visiting us or calling 709-576-7657. The Box Office is open regularly from 12pm-5pm, Monday-Friday. Our team is happy to assist!







