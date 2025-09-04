Regiment Reveal 2025-26 Roster

The Newfoundland Regiment are delighted to unveil their opening night roster for their inaugural 2025/26 season. Head Coach and General Manager Gordie Dwyer has named 24 players to the team with the group set to host the defending QMJHL Champions, the Moncton Wildcats, on September 18th and 19th.

The Regiment roster consists of 14 forwards, seven defencemen and three goalies. Among the 24 players, there are 14 former members of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan returning to suit up for the Regiment. Rounding out the group is another 10 fresh faces including three draft picks from this year's 2025 QMJHL Draft in Ben Veitch, Quinn Norman and Matys St-Gelais.

Newfoundland fans can check out the final group for the first time next weekend as the team hosts 'Regiment Hockey Showcase in support of NL Wildfires Relief' on September 13th at Mary Brown's Centre. Tickets for that fundraiser are $15 all-in for children/seniors and $20 for adults.

Just a few days later, the puck drops on the regular season Thursday, September 18th and Friday, September 19th on home ice with a very limited number of tickets still remaining for those two dates.







