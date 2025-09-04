Newfoundland Regiment Round out Hockey Ops Staff

St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club is pleased to announce several strategic additions to its Hockey Operations Department, bolstering the team's coaching staff, player development resources, and support systems as it prepares for the upcoming season.

These hires reflect the club's commitment to fostering a high-performance environment and investing in the growth of its athletes both on and off the ice. The following individuals have joined the organization in key roles:

- Dylan Beston - Assistant Coach

- Rory Dynan - Assistant Coach

- Jordan Escott - Player Development

- Marek Benda - Goalie Coach

- Brad Yetman - Mental Performance Consultant

- Natalie Keeping - Skating Consultant

- Sammy Mayers - Head Scout

- Paul Currie - Advisor to the General Manager

- Jack Dwyer - Hockey Operations & Scouting

- Doug Jackman - Newfoundland Scout

- Brad Michals and Derek Forsyth - American Scouts

- Finn Sherratt - Data Analyst

- Tom Moret - Educational Coordinator

- Charles Dyke - Billet Coordinator

"We are thrilled to welcome this talented group of professionals to the Newfoundland Regiment family, including a number of Newfoundlanders." Said Glenn Stanford, President of the Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club. "Each of these individuals brings a unique set of skills and experiences that will enhance our coaching, scouting, and player support initiatives. Their expertise will be instrumental in developing our players and driving the team toward sustained success."

Beston, a Calgary, Alberta native, returns to Head Coach Gordie Dwyer's staff, having served as an assistant with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan the past two seasons.

Dynan, reigning from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, joins the Regiment bench after spending 2024-25 as the assistant coach in the USHL, having also previously served as an assistant coach in Acadie-Bathurst in 2023-24.

Escott, a St. John's native, joins the team as a development coach. He has previous experience as a player in both the QMJHL and with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Benda, originally from Prague, Czechia, will be the goalie coach for the Regiment. He has QMJHL playing experience while more recently acting as goalie coach for the Newfoundland Growlers.

Yetman, born and raised in Mount Pearl, has an abundance of QMJHL experience as both a player and a coach. Now a certified counsellor, he will act as the mental performance coach.

Keeping, a Bay Roberts native, is a renowned local power skating coach with expertise in gaining speed and improving edge work. She will serve as the team's skating coach.

Mayers has been on the scouting staff for the Titan for the last decade, serving as Head Scout for the past three seasons. The Montreal native retains his role now as a member of the Regiment.

Currie, a Kingston, Ontario native, will serve as Advisor to the General Manager after spending the last three seasons as Head Atlantic Scout for Acadie-Bathurst.

Dwyer, son of head coach Gordie Dwyer, scouted for Acadie-Bathurst the last three seasons and has recent playing experience in the Maritime Junior Hockey League. He'll help support hockey operations and serve as an Atlantic Scout.

Jackman, a former Quebec Remparts scout, will be the Newfoundland Scout for the Regiment. He also boasts over a decade of experience as a coach and manager across the midget ranks in his hometown of St. John's.

Michals and Forsyth will both act as American Scouts for the Regiment. Michals previously scouted for the Saint John Sea Dogs while Forsyth has a close eye on much of the top U14 age talent in New England.

Sherratt, produces detailed draft profiles for NHL prospects and was previously a scout for the CCHL's Nepean Raiders. He will be a Data Analyst for Newfoundland.

Moret, a local retired teacher of 30+ years, will act as the team Educational Coordinator. He is also an active Canadian Certified Counsellor and has held several leadership positions with Hockey NL.

Dyke, owner/operator of Power Edge Pro hockey Newfoundland, will be the Regiment Billet Coordinator. He brings decades of experience working within minor hockey.

The Regiment continue training camp this week back home in St. John's before the puck drops for the inaugural season of Newfoundland Regiment hockey on September 18 when the reigning champion Moncton Wildcats visit the Mary Brown's Centre on opening night. Single game tickets for all 32 home games are available now.







