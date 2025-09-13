Sea Dogs Announce Changes, Additions to Scouting Staff

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs announced Saturday that Nicolas Lepore has been promoted to director of scouting, Marc-André Roussel to senior advisor and head Quebec scout, and Tim Smith to head Atlantic scout.

"We are very excited about the additions to, promotions and extensions of our scouting staff," said Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard. "Nick and Marc-André have brought a winning mindset to our scouting department and continue to build a first-class staff and structure to identify the next wave of Sea Dogs players. The recent additions round out our staff in a way that helps ensure we have all regions and connections in the hockey community covered."

Lepore is entering his second season with the organization after being hired as head scout last November. Originally from Laval, Que., he previously worked as a scout with the Quebec Remparts from 2015 to 2024, and is the owner and president of Triple Threat Hockey.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue growing with the Sea Dogs organization," said Lepore. "We've built a strong, passionate scouting staff and I couldn't be more excited about the direction we're heading. Every person on this staff shares the same drive to win and to help bring more championships to Saint John. I'm humbled to work alongside such a dedicated group, and I truly believe that together we can achieve something special here."

Roussel is also entering his second season with the Sea Dogs. He was a scout with the club from 2011 to 2014 before joining the Remparts' scouting staff from 2014 to 2024. He also worked as a scout with QMJHL Central Scouting during the 2010-11 season.

Smith joined the Sea Dogs last season as an Atlantic regional scout. He was previously head coach of the Fredericton High School Black Kats from 2007 to 2024.

The Sea Dogs have also added four regional scouts for the upcoming season. Charles Lessonde and Maxime Hamelin have been hired as Quebec regional scouts, Ryan English as an Atlantic regional scout, and Mike Anderson as a U.S. regional scout.

Lessonde was part of the Halifax Mooseheads' scouting staff from 2019 to 2022 and will cover Montreal's South Shore. Hamelin was a scout and assistant to the general manager with the Trois-Rivières Lions from 2021 to 2023 and will cover the Quebec City area. He also spent the past 11 years as a scout and family adviser with Paraphe Sports Management.

English, who will cover Nova Scotia, was a scout for the Cape Breton Eagles from 2015 to 2020.

Anderson has been general manager of the Boston Junior Bruins program since 2008 and played at the University of Connecticut from 1997 to 2001, serving as team captain in his final year.

The Sea Dogs have also extended the contracts of Quebec regional scouts Sean Mundey and Chris Hatzitolios, along with U.S. regional scout Bob Beveridge, Ontario scout Tyler Brown, and special assignment scout Wayne Mundey.

Sean Mundey returns for his ninth season covering the Montreal area. Hatzitolios will cover the Montreal area, northern U.S. and western Quebec in his sixth year with Saint John. Wayne Mundey will be in his 10th season with the organization, while Beveridge and Brown are both entering their second.

