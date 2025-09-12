Sea Dogs Hire Dave Campbell as Head Equipment Manager

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have hired Dave Campbell as head equipment manager, the team announced Thursday. He takes over for Zak Larnaudie, who has accepted a position with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

"With Zak receiving a great opportunity to join the Marlies, we are very happy to have found someone of Dave's experience and calibre on such short notice," said Sea Dogs head coach and general manager Travis Crickard. "Assistant coach Mark Lee and I both have experience with him as our equipment manager from our playing days and feel assured that our players and staff will have the opportunity to work with an extremely caring and detailed person in Dave."

Originally from Charlottetown, P.E.I., Campbell's experience includes time with the P.E.I. Rocket and the Cape Breton Eagles in the QMJHL, as well as the Woodstock Slammers (MHL), Alberni Valley Bulldogs (BCHL) and Grande Prairie Storm (AJHL) at the Junior A level.

"I am thrilled to join the Saint John Sea Dogs organization," said Campbell. "I look forward to contributing to the success of the team on and off the ice to allow the players to succeed to their potential."

Campbell has also worked a number of events with Hockey Canada, including the Under-17 World Challenge, the Junior A World Challenge and Canada's national development sledge hockey program. In February, he served as equipment manager for Team Alberta's U18 Female team at the 2025 National Championships and U16 Male team at the 2025 WHL Cup.

