Three Questions on the Halifax Mooseheads

Published on September 9, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

What can we expect from the returnees?

It's a good thing players wear their names on the back of their sweaters because fans in Halifax had to learn a lot of new ones last year. By the end of the campaign, they were not only known but remembered as the first sixteenth seeded team to win a playoff round in QMJHL history. This year, 17 of those players return, including the top three scorers in Quinn Kennedy, Liam Kilfoil and Shawn Carrier. Daniel Walters appears ready to take the next step in his 'Q" career after being drafted in the first round of the 2024 QMJHL Draft. German Carlos Handel took on some tough assignments as a rookie blueliner last year but turned enough heads to get selected by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Joining him on the blue line once again is Owen Phillips, who will be one of several Moose stepping into higher leverage roles this season. There is no doubt, this group that made history last year is ready to make a charge up the standings.

How will a few strategic additions bolster this roster?

Though there wasn't much room for newcomers to this squad, those who are new on the scene will likely impress right away. Connor MacPherson represents the lone 20-year-old on the club to start the season. Known for his heavy shot and a strong cycle game, the winger from Windsor, Ontario literally worked his way across the country by way of the BCHL Penticton Vees and the University of New Hampshire to arrive in Moose Country. Wingers Oleg Kulebyakin and Jasu Mensonen make their debuts following their selections at the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Third overall selection from last June's QMJHL Draft, Malik L'Italien, is a puck-moving left shot defenseman with size while Paulo Gualberto Jr., another 2025 draftee, has been a scoring machine at the U-14 and U-15 levels in Massachusetts.

How will the new goaltending tandem perform?

The most valuable piece of a very memorable season in Moose Country was netminder Jacob Steinman, acquired at the trade deadline in a deal that saw franchise favorite Mathis Rousseau head to Moncton. With last year's Patrick-Roy Trophy winner off to the NCAA ranks, the reins are now passed off the Owen Bresson, acquired from the Shawinigan Cataractes last month. There's still going to be a familiar face in the crease on a number of nights however, as Nicolas Gillham-Cirka returns after serving as an understudy to both Rousseau and Steinman on a rebuilding squad while also performing solidly in a pair of relief appearances during the postseason.

2024-2025 Stats:

Team Record 19-35-8-2 (48 points)

Division Ranking 5th Maritimes

Overall Ranking 16th

Goals For 155 (17th)

Goals Against 231 (13th)

PP (Overall) 17.4% (15th)

PK (Overall) 76.9% (T-12th)

Leading Rookie (PTS) Handel (3-23-26)

Leading Scorers (PTS) Kennedy (24-23-47)

Kilfoil (21-25-46)

Carrier (18-26-44)

Schultz (7-23-30)

MacPhee (16-12-28)







