Regiment Announce New Province Wide 50/50 Program

Published on September 12, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







The Regiment Hockey Cares Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of a province-wide 50/50 program for all Newfoundland Regiment home games, bringing excitement to fans while supporting vital community initiatives across Newfoundland and Labrador.

This innovative 50/50 program will offer both online and in-venue ticket sales, making it easier than ever for supporters to participate. Fans can purchase tickets online at regiment5050.com from anywhere in the province or join in the fun at the arena during home games. To enhance convenience and efficiency, all 50/50 sales will be completely cashless, accepting digital payments for a seamless experience.

Proceeds from the 50/50 program will directly benefit the Regiment Hockey Cares Foundation's efforts to promote youth development, health and wellness, and community engagement through hockey-related programs. Half of each jackpot will go to a lucky winner, while the other half supports the foundation's charitable work, ensuring that every ticket sold makes a positive impact.

"We are excited to introduce this province-wide 50/50 program as a way to engage our passionate fan base and give back to the communities that support us," said Glenn Stanford, President of the Newfoundland Regiment. "By offering province-wide online access, we're making it accessible for everyone in Newfoundland and Labrador to join in, whether they're at the game or cheering from home."

The first draw is open online now ahead of our home opener on Thursday, September 18 th against the Moncton Wildcats. Individual draws will take place for all 32 Regiment home games across the 2025/26 season. Fans are encouraged to visit regiment5050.com for all the details, rules, and to purchase tickets now.

About the Regiment Hockey Cares Foundation:

The Regiment Hockey Cares Foundation is the charitable arm of the Newfoundland Regiment hockey organization, dedicated to fostering community spirit, supporting youth hockey programs, and promoting health initiatives throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.







