Regiment Open Season with Sweep in 5-4 OT Win over Wildcats

Published on September 21, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment followed up an impressive debut in game one with another thrilling home ice victory on Friday night as they came from behind late to take down the Moncton Wildcats 5-4 in overtime in front of 6,073 fans at Mary Brown's Centre.

After falling behind 1-0 for the second straight night, Max Dinneen got the Regiment back to level just 21 seconds later to make it a 1-1 game midway through the first. The two teams continued to trade chances early on with the Wildcats regaining the lead momentarily before a red hot Tyson Goguen notched a pair of powerplay goals just before the first intermission to make it 3-2 Newfoundland thru 20 minutes.

Both goalies settled in well for the second period but Alex Mercier would find an equalizer for Moncton - his fourth goal of the series - ahead of the 3rd period to make it a 3-3 contest going into the final frame.

Niko Tournas would put the visitors ahead once again with 6:57 left in regulation but it was Regiment captain Justin Larose who ensured the home crowd wouldn't go home disappointed as he fired home an equalizer with just 40 seconds left to play, tying the game at 4-4 and forcing overtime in the process.

Louis-François Bélanger grabbed the game winner for the second consecutive game just 1:49 into 3-on-3 action to secure both points and a 5-4 overtime win for the Regiment.

Bélanger (1G, 2A) and Larose (1G, 2A) led the way offensively as the pair combined for six points while goaltender Antoine Proulx made 26 saves for his first win in the QMJHL.

Newfoundland stay right here at home for their next six games beginning this coming weekend as the Charlottetown Islanders come to town on Saturday and Sunday.

Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Blainville-Boisbiand Armada then both come to town for a two game set to round out this eight game homestand to start the season. Tickets for those three series and the remainder of the regular season are available now.

