Islanders Welcome the Regiment to the Q with Sweep on the Rock

Published on September 28, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders closed out a historic weekend in St. John's with another dominant performance, defeating the Newfoundland Regiment 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Mary Brown's Centre. With the win, the Islanders not only swept the two-game set but also handed the Regiment the first two losses in their short history.

The Isles wasted no time setting the tone in Game 2. Nathan Leek continued his remarkable start to the season by scoring his fourth goal in as many games, giving Charlottetown a 1-0 lead just over five minutes into the contest.

Despite being outshot in the opening frame, the Islanders leaned on goaltender Donald Hickey, who turned away all 17 Regiment shots in the first period to keep his team in front.

The second period saw Charlottetown's powerplay once again steal the show. Will Shields ripped home his third of the year early on a man-advantage.

Then it was Tyler Peddle who added another powerplay marker to restore a two-goal lead after Newfoundland briefly cut the deficit to 2-1. Scoring in his 2nd game in a row. With special teams firing and Hickey standing tall, the Isles carried a 3-1 cushion into the third.

In the final frame, Charlottetown's penalty killers stayed perfect, shutting down the Regiment's fifth powerplay of the game and seventh of the series. Ross Campbell then sealed the victory with a rocket off the faceoff late in the period, sending the Isles bench into celebration as the crowd of over 5,000 fell silent.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Isles skated off with a convincing 4-1 win, a weekend sweep, and the early bragging rights in this budding rivalry between the two Island teams. Hickey, who was outstanding once again with 28 saves, earned first-star honours, while Matt Butler picked up second star and Leek extended his season-opening goal streak to four games.

The four Newfoundland-born players (Donald Hickey, Jabez Seymour, Matt Butler and Marcus Kearsey) get two wins out of two in their hometown in front of friends and family. They will no-doubt be buzzing after a huge weekend on the rock.

The Islanders now turn their attention to the Quebec leg of their road trip, with matchups against Shawinigan, Gatineau, and Blainville on deck next week. Charlottetown will look to keep the momentum rolling and bring more points back to the Island.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.