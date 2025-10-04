Five Games in Seven Nights Catch up to the Isles

Published on October 4, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







It was a tall order for the Islanders on Thursday night in Blainville, as they wrapped up their third game in as many days against the No. 1 ranked team in the CHL. Despite a strong opening frame and a determined effort, Charlottetown ran out of steam and fell 8-0 to the powerhouse Armada.

The game carried plenty of storylines, including Islanders goaltender Vincent Gladu making the start against his former team and facing off against ex-Islander Zachary Plamondon, who was dealt to Blainville this past summer in the trade that brought Gladu to Charlottetown.

The Armada wasted no time flexing their firepower. NHL-drafted forward Justin Carbonneau opened the scoring just seconds into Blainville's first powerplay, and later in the period Xavier Villeneuve struck shorthanded to double the lead.

Despite the early deficit, the Islanders showed plenty of jump, outshooting the Armada 12-9 in the opening 20 minutes.

Momentum shifted heavily in the second period. Blainville scored four times in the frame, with goals from Vincent Collard, Matt Gosselin, Mateo Nobert, and another from Carbonneau on the man advantage.

The middle frame also saw tempers flare after a knee-on-knee hit took Jude Herron out of the game. Defenseman Alexandro-Lemieux Goupil went to bat for his teammate with a fight and was thrown out of the game. While the Armada were handed a major penalty and ejection on the play to Alex Carbonneau, Charlottetown couldn't capitalize on the extended powerplay, and the Armada quickly regained control.

By the third period, an exhausted Islanders squad, playing its fifth game in seven nights, couldn't keep pace. Blainville added two more early, after a goaltending change as Donald Hickey replaced Gladu to enter the third period. The Armada tacked on another late to seal the 8-0 result, with the final shot tally finishing 35-26 in their favour.

Though the scoreboard was lopsided, the Islanders showed grit against a stacked Blainville roster featuring multiple NHL prospects, while battling through fatigue, injuries, and tough calls on the road.

Charlottetown will now get a much-needed rest day before heading to Drummondville for a Sunday night clash with the Voltigeurs, the final stop on this record-long road trip.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.