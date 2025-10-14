Robinson Leads Sea Dogs to Win over Rouyn-Noranda

Published on October 13, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Justin Robinson stood tall Monday afternoon, stopping 36 of 37 shots as the Saint John Sea Dogs took down the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 3-1 at TD Station.

Huskies forward William Vézina struck first after a mad scramble in front of Robinson at 16:35. The Sea Dogs answered less than two minutes later with a pretty passing play to tie it: Dylan Rozzi set up William Yared at the side of the net, and he banged it home, with the secondary assist to Olivers Murnieks. Rouyn-Noranda outshot Saint John 10-5 in the first period.

The Dogs took the lead at 12:06 of the second when Alex Donovan sent Rozzi in on a breakaway who was stopped by Samuel Meloche but scored on the rebound to make it 2-1. The period ended with Saint John up 2-1 but trailing 25-13 on the shot clock.

At 3:26 of the third, Matthew Krayer added the insurance marker, banking it in off a Huskies defender to finalize the score at 3-1. Final shots were 37-18 for the Huskies.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 18 | ROU - 37

PP: SNB - 1/3 | ROU - 0/5

Faceoffs: SNB - 38 | ROU - 30

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Justin Robinson - 36 saves

2nd: SNB - Dylan Rozzi - 1G, 1A

3rd: SNB - Elliot Dube - 1A

NEXT GAME

Saturday, October 18 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Val-d'Or Foreurs

Single-game tickets are available Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships, call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday or email Jared McGuirk at jared@sjseadogs.com to secure your seats.







