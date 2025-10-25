Wildcats Knock off First Place Islanders

Published on October 24, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







In their first meeting this season, the Wildcats served notice they will be contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Cats stopped Charlottetown 4-2 before 2,800 fans at Eastlink Centre on Friday night. Specialty teams led the way with powerplay goals from Gabe Smith, his first of the season and Niko Tournas, his team-leading 9th goal. Preston Lounsbury provided a dazzling shorthanded breakaway goal at 13.38 of the second period that stood as the game winner.

Alex Mercier found the empty net, assisted by Lounsbury, at 19.15 of the third - his 6th of the season.

Defenseman Tommy Bleyl also contributed two assists. Rudy Guimond made 30 stops for Second Star honours.

The win lifts Moncton's record to 6-3-2-0 and four wins in the last six games.

THREE STARS:

#86 NIKO TOURNAS (1G, 1A)

#25 RUDY GUIMOND (30 Saves)

Marcus Kearsey, CHA (1, 1A)

The Cats host the division-rival Halifax Mooseheads Sunday at 3pm at the Avenir Centre.

Follow your Wildcats with Marty Kingston on FloHockey TV and Cats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.