Cats & Tigres Tangle Friday Night at the Den

Published on October 16, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Friday night features felines as the Wildcats take on the Tigres! The Cats (5-2-2-0) are looking their 4th win in a row while Victoriaville (4-4-0-0) arrive at the Den at the end of a 3-games in 3-nights Maritime road trip.

The Cats continue to get scoring from many sticks - Simon Binkley (6G), Niko Tournas (6G), Alex Mercier (5G) and a now healthy Rian Chudzinksi (5G) are taking turns filling the net, accounting for 22 of the Cats 35 goals. Kuzma Voronin (3G, 5A) and Teddy Mutryn (2G, 4A) are always threats with the puck, while defender Tommy Bleyl (2G, 4A) smoothly operates from the blue line

The Cats have a capable tandem in the crease with Red Wings prospect Rudy Guimond (4-2, 2.92 GAA, .899 SV%) and big American youngster Jacoby Weiner (1-2, 4.32 GAA, .838 SV%) ready for action when called upon.

The Tigres are led by their trio of imports. Russian duo Egor Shilov (5G, 10A) and Alexey Vlasov (6G, 8A) are 17 year-old rookies that have adapted very quickly to their new league. Shilov is 5th in QMJHL scoring. Kazakhstan-born Korney Korneyev rounds out the attack with 4 goals and 5 assists. Korneyev was recently acquired from Chicoutimi.

Veteran Gabriel D'Aigle fills the crease most nights for Victoriaville - and we do mean fills; he's 6'4. D'Aigle sports a 3-3 record, 4.43 GAA, and .875 SV%.

Save on tickets with a Wildcats Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $65.60 tax included. Extra youths are $16.40. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $9,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR FRIDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $9,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is the '47 Golden Age Red Lacer crewneck. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for an autographed 30th Anniversary #12 BINKLEY

Simon Binkley will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.