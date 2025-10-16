Eagles Begin First Quebec Road Trip with Visit to Baie-Comeau

Published on October 16, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles begin their first road trip to the province of Quebec tonight, and it's very familiar territory- the city of Baie-Comeau, where the last two playoff seasons for the Eagles have come to an end. Just as often is the case in the playoffs, the Eagles will play a back to back with games on Thursday & Friday night.

The Eagles are looking to bring momentum on the road, coming off of a 3-2 shootout victory over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. The victory marked a change in luck for the Eagles who lost their first three games of the most recent homestand in extra time. The Eagles received offense from the blueline, with Noah Jettelson & Jacob De Ladurantaye scoring for the Eagles in regulation.Reece Peitzsche & Romain Litalien were the scorers. Peitzsche has scored in all three shootouts this year for the Eagles.

While the Eagles may feel they are better than their record, the same is likely true for the Drakkar. It's been a rough start to the season for Baie-Comeau, the only team in the Canadian Hockey League without a win. But it's been a tough schedule to start for the Drakkar, who have only played one of their first ten games on home ice.

Among the names to watch on this Baie-Comeau team are a pair of NHL drafted 18 year olds- defenseman Alexis Mathieu (Anaheim) & goaltender Lucas Beckman (Ottawa). The Drakkar have recently made a shakeup with the club's overage players- bringing back forward Shawn Pearson and acquiring forward Kyle Powers from Charlottetown, while releasing forward Samuel Boisvert and defenseman Evan Bellamy.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre Sportif Alcoa

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166719

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq/en/gamecentre/31993/

CAPE BRETON BAIE-COMEAU

9th Eastern Conference, 2-3-1-2 (Road: 1-1-0-0) RECORD 10th Eastern Conference, 0-7-2-1 (Home: 0-1-0-0)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-7-2-1

19GF/25GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 17GF/40GA

Saturday, Rouyn-Noranda 2 @ Cape Breton 3 (SO) LAST GAME RESULT Monday, Baie-Comeau 2 @ Drummonville 3

Eliot Litalien (7 points in 8 games) LEADING SCORER Louis-Charles Plourde (8 points in 8 games)

17th, 12.5% POWER PLAY 16th, 12.8%

1st, 90.9% PENALTY KILL T11th, 75.7%

Blake Burke, Will Murphy, Samuel Kupec INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Filip Vlk, Alexis Bernier







