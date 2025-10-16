Cats Take Third Straight, Weiner Gets 1st QMJHL Win

The Wildcats were flying from the opening whistle taking down the Val D'Or Foreurs 7-2 before 3,300 fans at Avenir Centre on Wednesday night. The win was Moncton's 3rd in a row to improve to 5-2-2-0 after nine games.

First Star Rian Chudzinski opened scoring just 14 seconds into the contest, he added another and was selected First Star. Simon Binkley continued his hot hand with two more goals (5th,6th), Ted Mutryn scored his 2nd of the season, along with an assist. Other Cats goals to Niko Tournas (6th) and Adam Fortier-Gendron (1st), Gabe Smith chipped in with a pair of assists.

Goaltender Jacoby Weiner recorded his first Q victory with 15 saves. The Cats poured 38 shots at both Emile Beaunoyer and Vincent Moreau.

THREE STARS:

1 #22 RIAN CHUDZINSKI (2G)

2 #12 SIMON BINKLEY (2G)

3 #24 ADAM FORTIER-GENDRON (1G-1A)

The Cats look to make it four straight Friday night against the Victoriaville Tigres at 7pm at Avenir Centre.

