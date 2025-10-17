Eagles Open Road Trip with Win in Baie-Comeau

Published on October 16, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Reece Peitzsche's two second period goals paced the Cape Breton Eagles to a 3-2 victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Thursday night. The win broke an eight game losing streak in Baie-Comeau for the Eagles.

- Tomas Lavoie also scored for Cape Breton, with a power play marker in the first period.

- Félix Hamel picked up the win, stopping 27 of 29 shots. Lucas Beckman took the loss, stopping 38 of 41.

Zachary Hachey opened the scoring for the home team with his first career goal, as his shot from the blueline bounced over Hamel's stick and into the net. The Eagles countered, scoring on the first period's only power play- Lavoie hammering a shot from the left faceoff circle by Beckman.

The second period looked to be following a familiar script- Baie Comeau taking the lead with another defenseman scoring, this time Alexis Mathieu. And the Eagles again countered, when a rebound came to Reece Peitzsche at the right side of the ice and he ripped it in for a game tying goal.

A check to the head by Mathieu on Eagles forward Adam Klaus sent the Eagles to their second power play of the night. While the Eagles couldn't score on the man advantage, the Drakkar never cleared the zone- Maxime Sauthier fired a shot off of the crossbar and Peitzsche cashed in on the rebound to give the Eagles their first lead of the game.

The Eagles were put in the driver's seat in the third period when, with less than nine minutes to play, Maxime Lapointe was given a major penalty for high sticking. The Eagles couldn't capitalize on the power play though, and Romain Litalien was whistled for interference in the final minute of the power play. Baie-Comeau was also unable to score on their abbreviated 41 second man advantage.

The Eagles worked to keep possession, preventing Beckman from leaving the goal. He was finally replaced for an extra attacker with 51 seconds to play but Baie-Comeau couldn't find the tying goal at six on five and the Eagles began their road trip with a win.

The rematch between these two teams goes tomorrow night, the final meeting of the season between these two rivals. Puck drop is at 8 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/fuigj and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau) 38 saves on 41 shots

2. Reece Peitzsche (Cape Breton) 2 goals, +2

3. Kyle Powers (Baie-Comeau) 1 assist, +1

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Blake Burke (injury), Rory Pilling, Logan Quinn, Sam Berthiaume

Scratches For Baie-Comeau: Filip Vlk (injury), Zack Miller, Louis-Charles Plourde, Theirry Demers, Miller Kay, Aaron Murphy

Final Shots On Goal: 41-29 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/3

Baie-Comeau Power Play: 0/2







