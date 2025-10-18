Tigres Escape Moncton with 5-3 Win over Wildcats

Published on October 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Despite being outshot 48-23, Victoriaville struck for three powerplay goals and received hot goaltending from Anthony Catanzariti to top the Wildcats 5-3 before 4,000 fans on Friday night action at the Avenir Centre.

The Wildcats entered the game on a 3-game win streak while the Tigres had suffered recent losses in Halifax and Charlottetown.

Trailing 2-0, Niko Tournas delivered his 6th and 7th goals to tie the match at 2-2. Simon Binkley's 7th of the year again drew the Cats even before Victoriaville scored a late 3rd period powerplay goal and added the empty-netter for the 5-3 final.

THREE STARS:

1 Thomas Paquet VIC (1G-1A)

2 #86 NIKO TOURNAS (2G)

3 Anthony Catanzariti VIC (45 Saves)

The Cats record moves to 5-3-2-0 while the Western Conference Tigres pull even at 5-5.

The Wildcats take the rest of the weekend off and battle the first-place Islanders in Charlottetown Friday night at 7pm at Eastlink Centre.

Next home action is Sunday, October 26, at 3pm against the Halifax Mooseheads.

Catch all the action on FLOHOCKEY TV and the Cats Radio network, INSPIRE FM with Marty Kingston.

