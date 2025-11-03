Wildcats Post Another Road Win

Published on November 2, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







After a full week off the Cats came back and roared to a 4-2 road victory over the Sea Dogs before 2,900 fans at TD Station Sunday afternoon.

Four different Wildcats struck for goals on Sunday - Gabe Smith scored the game winner, his 3rd and an assist, Ted Mutryn also added his 3rd along with an assist, Alex Mercier (7th) and Niko Tournas (10th) rounded out the scoring. Rudy Guimond made 26 saves to earn the victory and helped the Cats improve to 7-4-2-0 and four wins in the past six games.

THREE STARS:

1 #14 TED MUTRYN (1G, 1A)

2 #10 ALEX MERCIER (1G)

3 Max Vilen SNB (1G)

The Wildcats prepare for their first Quebec road adventure - action resumes Thursday night in Boisbriand at 8 p.m. against the first-overall Armada, featuring former Wildcat Vincent Collard. The trip continues into Sherbrooke Friday night at 8 p.m. and Rimouski Sunday afternoon at 4 .m. All times Atlantic.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and Cats Radio INSPIRE FM 105.1 Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.