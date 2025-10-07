FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 3

Published on October 6, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from September 29 to October 5.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Justin LAROSE | Newfoundland Regiment | 2GP-3G-6A, +5

Félix LACERTE | Shawinigan Cataractes | 3GP-4G-3A, +2

Nathan LEEK | Charlottetown Islanders | 4GP-4G-2A, +0

DEFENSEMEN:

Marcus KEARSEY | Charlottetown Islanders | 4GP-4G-4A, +3

Xavier VILLENEUVE | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-1G-2A, +3

GOALKEEPER:

Owen BRESSON | Halifax Mooseheads | 2-0-0-0, .966%, 0.97







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.