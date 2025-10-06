Marcus Kearsey Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The latest player to earn Videotron Player of the Week honors in the QMJHL is Charlottetown Islanders defenseman Marcus Kearsey. In four games, the 19-year-old from Deer Lake, Newfoundland scored four times and added four assists as the Islanders went 3-1-0-0 during a challenging road trip through Quebec.

On Wednesday night in Shawinigan, Kearsey was a force, scoring three goals and adding an assist in the Islanders' 4-3 overtime triumph over the Cataractes. Down 3-0 with just over 12 minutes remaining in the third period, Kearsey's first goal of the season ignited a Charlottetown rally. He would also produce the game-winner 36 seconds into the extra frame to become just the third blueliner to net a hat trick for the club since its arrival on PEI in 2003. Kearsey would be named second star of the contest.

The following night in Gatineau, the Islanders' captain would hit the scoresheet once again, registering a second period assist and playing his usual big minutes in a 4-3 victory over the Olympiques. Kearsey would also record a +2 rating on the game, helping to earn the Isles at least one point through its first five games of the year.

After hitting a roadblock in an 8-0 defeat at the hands of the powerful Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Friday night, Kearsey and his teammates regrouped and staged yet another comeback on Sunday afternoon in Drummondville. This time, the Islanders trailed 4-1 early in the second before coming to life and eventually outlasting the Voltigeurs in overtime by a score of 6-5. On this occasion, Kearsey recorded a pair of second period assists before winning the game in the extra frame for the second time in five days on a perfectly placed wrist shot 2:38 into the fourth period. The veteran blueliner was named the first star of the contest.

Kearsey currently sits second among all QMJHL defensemen at this early stage of the season with nine points through six games. Originally drafted by the Islanders in the second round at the 2022 QMJHL Draft, Sunday's game was the 200th of his 'Q' career, regular season and playoffs combined.

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







