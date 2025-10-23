2026 Prospect of the Week - Alexey Vlasov

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The prospect who stood out the most during the fifth week of QMJHL action (October 13 to 19) was Victoriaville Tigres winger Alexey Vlasov.

Originally from Chelyabinsk, Russia, the 12th overall pick in the most recent CHL Import Draft had a goal and an assist in each of his three games in the Maritimes last week.

Equally impressive, Vlasov earned his six points in three games over three nights. First, he contributed to both the Tigres' goals in a 4-2 loss to the Halifax Mooseheads last Wednesday. The following night, he picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Charlottetown Islanders. Then, on Friday night, Vlasov collected his two points on the power play to help the Tigers to a 5-3 win over the Moncton Wildcats.

Vlasov has been on fire since the start of the season, with 18 points (8G-10A) in his first 10 career games. He currently ranks sixth in the league's scoring race, and sits second among rookies, just one point behind his linemate Egor Shilov.







