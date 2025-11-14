Eagles Blank Olympiques

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Romain Litalien's power play marker in the third period was the only goal of the night as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 1-0. Maxime Sauthier & Jack Brauti assisted on the goal as the Eagles pushed their winning streak to three games.

- Félix Hamel stopped all 17 shots in the win to collect his first shutout as an Eagle. Danai Shaiikov stopped 13 of 14 shots in the loss.

- Having returned from a lengthy absence to play in Friday's game in Newfoundland, Eagles captain Tomas Lavoie played in the game after missing Saturday's game.

Both teams did an excellent job of limiting chances- the shots were just 5-3 in favour of Gatineau after the opening period, with the best opportunities going to Gatineau on an early penalty to Lucas Romeo. Olympiques forward Nicholas Petrut was the lone player on either side to register two shots in the opening period.

There was a little bit more opportunity in the second stanza, but the teams combined for just 11 shots and each failed to score on two power plays. But the man advantage would provide the game's only goal at the 8:25 mark into the third frame.

With the Eagles on the power play, Brauti's shot from the blueline bounced off of a Gatineau player in front of the net, and then off of Sauthier's skate. Litalien was in the perfect position to cash in on the rebound from the side of the net, and did so to score the lone goal of the game.

Gatineau elected to lift Shaiikov in the final 90 seconds, but couldn't find a game tying goal as the Eagles took the first game of the two game set.

The rematch between these two teams will go tomorrow night in Gatineau. Puck drop is at 8 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166797 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Romain Litalien (Cape Breton) game winning goal, 2 shots

2. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 17 saves on 17 shots

3. Danai Shaiikov (Gatineau) 13 saves on 14 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Eliot Litalien (injury), Derek Andrews, Hugo Charron, Braeden VanGelder

Scratches For Gatineau: Justin Blais (injury), Wassiam Rabbath (injury), Ethan Cox, Lev Gaponov, Alex Levasseur

Final Shots On Goal: 17-14 in favour of Gatineau

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Gatineau Power Play: 0/4







