MacKinnon Returns to Moncton as Islanders Battle Wildcats

Published on November 23, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders continue their New Brunswick road swing this afternoon with a crucial divisional matchup against the Moncton Wildcats. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. at the Avenir Centre.

This is the second meeting between the two clubs this season, with Moncton taking Round 1 by a 4-2 score despite being outshot by the Islanders. Charlottetown holds a slim two-point lead over Moncton for second place in the East, but the Wildcats have three games in hand.

The Wildcats enter the afternoon riding a hot streak, winning four of their last five contests. They're coming off back-to-back victories over Sherbrooke and Saint John and appear to be finding their stride as the season reaches its midpoint.

Goaltender Rudy Guimond has been a major reason for their recent success. The second-year netminder ranks second in the league in both GAA and save percentage and is tied with Islanders goaltender Donald Hickey for the league lead in wins (12). Up front, Moncton leans heavily on dynamic forwards Niko Tournas and Alex Mercier, who each have 26 points through 21 games. Tournas leads the Wildcats with 15 goals.

Charlottetown, meanwhile, is looking to get back on track after a tougher stretch. The Islanders have won just two of their last five and are coming off a difficult 6-3 loss in Saint John on Thursday night. Still, the offensive talent is there-Ross Campbell continues to pace the team with 27 points in 21 games, while Will Shields and Nathan Leek share the team lead in goals (13 each).

Captain Marcus Kearsey has been outstanding on the back end. The blueliner sits third on the team in scoring with 21 points and is tied for the lead in goals for QMJHL defensemen with seven, while sitting second in total points behind Blainville's Xavier Villeneuve. His consistency and poise have been key pieces of Charlottetown's early-season success.

Today also marks a special moment for defenseman Dylan MacKinnon, who returns to the Avenir Centre for the first time as an Islander. MacKinnon played a major role in Moncton's championship run last season, and his experience, physicality, and leadership have added another strong piece to the Islanders' defensive core.

A win this afternoon would give the Islanders breathing room in the standings and a valuable response after Thursday's setback. For Moncton, a victory would pull them even with Charlottetown in points while still holding multiple games in hand.

With both teams fighting for early positioning in a tight Eastern Conference race, this afternoon's matchup promises high intensity.

Puck drops at 3 p.m. in Moncton. Listen on Max 93.1 FM or watch live on FloHockey!







