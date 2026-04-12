Donald Hickey Named 2025/26 All-Star Cresting's Hardest Working Player

Published on April 12, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Donald Hickey has been named the 2025/26 Hardest Working Player, presented by All-Star Cresting, recognizing his relentless commitment and elite work ethic throughout the season. This award is chosen by the coaching staff.

Hickey consistently led by example with his dedication to preparation, performance, and recovery, earning the respect of teammates and staff alike while handling a demanding workload with success.

Donny played 51 games this season, 2nd most in the QMJHL, and sits tied for 3rd in wins with 29.

"Donald is a most deserving winner of this award," said Head Coach and General Manager Jim Hulton. "His daily dedication to preparation, performance, and recovery is exceptional. His commitment to conditioning allowed him to take on a very heavy workload with success. Donald is the gold standard for work ethic for our team."

We would like to thank All-Star Cresting for their continued support in recognizing the team's hardest working player.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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