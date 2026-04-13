Captain Marcus Kearsey Earns UPEI's Scholastic Player of the Year Honours
Published on April 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Charlottetown Islanders News Release
Charlottetown Islanders captain Marcus Kearsey has been named Scholastic Player of the Year, recognizing his outstanding achievements both on the ice and in the classroom.
"This is a well-deserved recognition for Marcus who has served as a role model not only in the classroom, but also in his community and on the ice as 'Captain' for his team," said Islanders' Education Coordinator, Bruce Cluney.
Kearsey's commitment to excellence extends to his academic work, where his focus, discipline, and strong work ethic have earned him honours recognition at both the secondary and post-secondary levels.
"Marcus approaches his academics the same way he prepares for his games. He is focused, hardworking and displays self-discipline in his preparation for his course evaluations," added Cluney.
A leader in every sense, Kearsey continues to set the standard for what it means to be a student-athlete.
Presented by the University of Prince Edward Island.
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026
- Captain Marcus Kearsey Earns UPEI's Scholastic Player of the Year Honours - Charlottetown Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlottetown Islanders Stories
- Captain Marcus Kearsey Earns UPEI's Scholastic Player of the Year Honours
- Donald Hickey Named 2025/26 All-Star Cresting's Hardest Working Player
- Captain Marcus Kearsey Honoured with 2025/26 Mayor's Choice Community Involvement Award
- Nathan Leek Named 2025/26 Colliding Tides 3 Rising Stars Award Winner
- A Season to be Proud of Ends in Tight Game 7 Battle