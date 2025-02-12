2025 Canadian Premier League Regular Season Schedule Revealed

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League today released its 112-game 2025 regular season schedule, presented by WestJet.

The League's seventh season will kick off with a triple header on Saturday, April 5 and conclude with all eight teams competing concurrently on the final day of the regular season as part of The Outcome! on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Full details and team-by-team schedules are now available at canpl.ca/schedule.

The quest to lift the CPL Shield as the 2025 Regular Season Winners and earn an automatic berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup begins earlier than ever before in 2025. All eight home openers, which were announced by the League earlier this week, will be contested over a 20-day span in the month of April. It is the first time in League history that every home opener will be played in the first calendar month of the season.

Each team will meet all seven of its opponents twice at home and twice on the road over the balanced regular season schedule, for 14 home matches and 14 away matches.

Playoff berths and postseason seeding will be confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 18 during The Outcome!, when all eight clubs kick off in unison for just the second time in the League's existence. The regular season finales will begin at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and the top five teams at the end of the day will advance to the 2025 CPL Playoffs.

The road to the North Star Cup starts on Wednesday, Oct. 22 and will once again see competing clubs contest the League's existing five-team playoff format, which puts added emphasis on the regular season standings and gives an advantage to the teams that perform best over the 28-game schedule. The 2025 CPL Final will be played on Saturday, Nov. 8 or Sunday, Nov. 9, depending on which CPL club earns the right to host the League's marquee championship match. The CPL Champions will also earn an automatic berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

All regular season and playoff matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

Highlights of the 2025 CPL schedule, presented by WestJet, include:

- The opening day triple header, which will feature more than six hours of CPL action on OneSoccer, will include the first match of the season between reigning CPL Shield Winners Forge, who claimed the regular season title in 2024, and defending CPL Champions Cavalry, who lifted the North Star Cup last November. This will mark the fourth time the perennial rivals will meet on the opening day of the season.

- Six of the CPL's eight sides will play at home earlier than ever before in 2025: Halifax, Ottawa, Forge, Cavalry, Vancouver and Pacific.

- Following the massive success of the League's inaugural School Day Match in 2024 - which saw Forge welcome the second biggest crowd in club history, largely made up of students from the Hamilton area - both Forge and Valour will stage similar events in 2025. Forge will host Atlético Ottawa in its second School Day Match on Tuesday, May 13 at Hamilton Stadium, with kickoff at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Valour will host its first School Day Match on Wednesday, June 4, when it welcomes Vancouver FC to Princess Auto Stadium at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT.

- The CPL will once again celebrate Canada Day on the East Coast, when the Halifax Wanderers host Valour on Tuesday, July 1 at 3 p.m. ET/4 p.m. AT. It's one of three matches at Wanderers Grounds on statutory holidays this season, as the Wanderers host Vancouver on the Civic Holiday on Monday, Aug. 4 and York United FC on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 1. Both matches will be played starting at 3 p.m. ET/4 p.m. AT.

- All eight CPL teams will be in action starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 18 as the final battle for playoff berths and postseason seeding takes place. The second iteration of The Outcome!, which is played on the final day of the CPL regular season, will see Halifax host Ottawa, Forge take on local rival York, Vancouver welcome Cavalry and Pacific entertain Valour.

- The 2025 League Season, which includes the regular season and the playoffs, will culminate with the presentation of the North Star Cup and the CPL Final MVP at the 2025 CPL Final. The CPL's marquee championship match will be played on Saturday, Nov. 8 or Sunday, Nov. 9, depending on which market earns the right to host the game. The CPL Champions will also earn an automatic berth into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

