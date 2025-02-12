2025 Cavalry FC Regular Season Schedule Revealed

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC and the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today released the club's 28-game schedule for the 2025 Canadian Premier League regular season, presented by WestJet.

The club will kick off its season on opening day, Saturday, April 5, and will finish the campaign on Saturday, Oct. 18, when it plays concurrently with its seven CPL competitors as part of The Outcome! to finalize playoff berths and postseason seeding.

Cavalry will look to lift the CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners for the second time in club history, after previously capturing the silverware in 2023. The club also enters the 2025 season as the reigning CPL Champions, after lifting the North Star Cup following a 2-1 victory over Forge FC in the 2024 CPL Final last November. The 2025 CPL Regular Season Winners and CPL Champions will each earn an automatic berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The balanced regular season schedule will see Cavalry meet all seven of its opponents twice at home and twice on the road, for 14 home matches and 14 away matches. Full schedule details are now available at cavalryfc.canpl.ca/schedule.

The 2025 CPL Playoffs will subsequently begin on Wednesday, Oct. 22 and will once again see competing clubs contest the League's existing five-game playoff format. The 2025 CPL Final will be played on Saturday, Nov. 8 or Sunday, Nov. 9, depending on which CPL club earns the right to host the marquee match.

Home Schedule Highlights

Cavalry's home opener will be played on Friday, April 18 against Vancouver FC at 5 p.m. MT on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows. It marks the earliest Cavalry has hosted its home opener in the CPL's seven seasons.

The Cavs will host nine of their 14 home matches in 2025 on Saturdays, three on Sundays and two on Fridays. All of the club's weekend matches will kick off between 2 p.m. MT and 4 p.m. MT. The pair of Friday night matches, which bookend Cavalry's home slate, will kick off at 5 p.m. MT on April 18 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The club will host home games on consecutive match weeks five times over the course of the season.

Notes on the Road

Cavalry will start and finish its 2025 season on the road. The club will visit rival Forge at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton, Ont. on the opening day of the season, with the match beginning at 2:30 p.m. MT.

The club will later visit Vancouver on the final day of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. MT.

Cavalry will play back-to-back matches on the road three times in 2025.

The squad will compete in one midweek game while on the road, when it visits Pacific on the Civic Holiday, Monday, Aug. 4. Kickoff for that match is at 5 p.m. MT.

Cavalry's 2025 regular season home schedule, presented by WestJet, is as follows:

DATE KICKOFF (MT) OPPONENT

Friday, Apr. 18 5 p.m. (OneSoccer) Vancouver FC

Saturday, Apr. 26 3 p.m. (OneSoccer) Atlético Ottawa

Saturday, May 17 3 p.m. (OneSoccer) Pacific FC

Sunday, May 25 3 p.m. (OneSoccer) Valour FC

Sunday, June 8 4 p.m. (OneSoccer) York United FC

Saturday, June. 21 4 p.m. (OneSoccer) Pacific FC

Saturday, June 28 4 p.m. (OneSoccer) Atlético Ottawa

Saturday, July 26 3 p.m. (OneSoccer) York United FC

Saturday, Aug. 9 3 p.m. (OneSoccer) Halifax Wanderers FC

Sunday, Aug. 17 4 p.m. (OneSoccer) Vancouver FC

Saturday, Aug. 30 2 p.m. (OneSoccer) Forge FC

Saturday, Sept. 13 2 p.m. (OneSoccer) Halifax Wanderers FC

Saturday, Sept. 20 4 p.m. (OneSoccer) Valour FC

Friday, Oct. 10 7 p.m. (OneSoccer) Forge FC

All regular season and playoff matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980).

The complete 2025 CPL regular season schedule can be viewed at canpl.ca/schedule.

