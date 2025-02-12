2025 Regular Season Schedule Set, Presented by WestJet

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







Toronto, ON - York United FC today announced its schedule for the upcoming 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season, presented by WestJet.

The balanced regular season schedule will see York meet all seven of its opponents twice at home and twice on the road, for 14 home matches and 14 away matches. Full schedule details are now available at yorkunitedfc.canpl.ca/schedule.

The 2025 CPL Playoffs will subsequently begin on Wednesday, Oct. 22 and will once again see competing clubs contest the League's existing five-game playoff format. The 2025 CPL Final will be played on Saturday, Nov. 8 or Sunday, Nov. 9, depending on which CPL club earns the right to host the marquee match.

The 2025 Regular Season Winners and CPL Champions will each earn an automatic berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Home Schedule At A Glance

The Nine Stripes will welcome fans back to York Lions Stadium for the club's home opener on Sunday, April 13, as the squad faces Halifax Wanderers FC for the first time in 2025. The match will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

York will host nine of its 14 home matches in 2025 on Sundays. The club will welcome local rivals and reigning Regular Season Winners Forge in Matchweek 4 on Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. ET and in Matchweek 18 on Saturday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. ET. Defending CPL Champions Cavalry FC will come to town in Matchweek 5 on Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET and Matchweek 22 on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Nine Stripes will play back-to-back home games on four separate occasions in 2025.

Road Schedule At A Glance

York will begin its 2025 campaign on the road at Vancouver FC on Sunday, April 6, and will close out its regular season schedule with the fourth and final 905 Derby of the year at Forge on Saturday, Oct. 18. All four League matches that day will kick off at 4 p.m. ET as part of The Outcome! to determine playoff berths and postseason seeding. The top five teams in the regular season standings at the end of that day will advance to the 2025 CPL Playoffs.

The squad will compete at Wanderers Grounds in Halifax, NS on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 1, for the third consecutive season. This annual matchup against Halifax Wanderers is becoming a must-watch tie on the CPL schedule. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET.

York will play away from home on consecutive matchweeks three times this season.

All regular season and playoff matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

The complete 2025 CPL regular season schedule can be viewed at canpl.ca/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.