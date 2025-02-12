2025 Pacific FC Regular Season Schedule Presented by WestJet Revealed

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford,BC - Pacific FC today announced the rollout of its 2025 regular season schedule, presented by WestJet. The season kicks off on Saturday, April 5 at 4 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C. and runs through Saturday, Oct.18.

The Tridents' full schedule and ticket information is available here.

"We're thrilled to welcome Pacific FC fans back to Starlight Stadium again in 2025 for our seventh season of Canadian Premier League action," said Simon Avila, Director, Marketing & Ticketing, Pacific FC. "Fans can expect every home match to be an incredible event, from the moment the gates open to the final whistle. With a refreshed roster full of young, exciting and local talent, Pacific FC matches are sure to be unmissable this season."

The balanced regular season schedule will see Pacific FC meet all seven of its opponents twice at home and twice on the road, for 14 home matches and 14 away matches.

The winner of the regular season will earn the chance to lift the CPL Shield as well as clinch an automatic berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Playoff berths and postseason seeding will be confirmed on the final day of the regular season, Saturday, Oct. 18, during The Outcome!, which will see all eight clubs kick off in unison for just the second time in the League's existence.The regular season finale will see Pacific host Valour, with kick off at 1 p.m. PT. The top five teams in the CPL regular season standings at the end of the day will advance to the 2025 CPL Playoffs.

The road to the North Star Cup will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 22 and will once again see competing clubs contest the League's existing five-team playoff format, which puts added emphasis on the regular season standings and gives an advantage to the teams that perform best over the 28-game schedule. The 2025 CPL Final will be played on Saturday, Nov. 8 or Sunday, Nov. 9, depending on which club earns the right to host the marquee match. The 2025 CPL Champions will also earn an automatic berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

All regular season and playoff matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

The complete 2025 CPL regular season schedule can be viewed at canpl.ca/schedule.

