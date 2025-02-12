Valour FC Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule Presented by Westjet

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the release of its 2025 regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, as the club looks to build on the momentum it created at home last year with an action-packed series of games at Princess Auto Stadium

The balanced regular season schedule will see Valour meet all seven of its opponents twice at home and twice on the road, for 14 home matches and 14 away matches, as it competes to lift the CPL Shield as regular season winners and earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Full schedule details are now available at valourfc.canpl.ca/schedule.

Highlights of today's schedule release announcement include: the Lions' season opener at Pacific FC on Saturday, April 5 at 6 p.m. CT; the squad's home opener at Princess Auto Stadium against Halifax Wanderers FC on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. CT; and Valour's inaugural School Day Match on Wednesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. CT against Vancouver FC, when the club will aim to fill its stadium with students from across Winnipeg and area.

Valour will wrap up its home campaign on the penultimate weekend of the 2025 CPL season when it once again welcomes the Wanderers on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. CT.

More details about the School Day Match and other match activations will be announced ahead of the 2025 season.

The busiest months of Valour's home schedule are June and August, with three games at Princess Auto Stadium a piece. The squad will play consecutive matches in Winnipeg on four separate occasions in 2025.

Valour will start and end the season on the road, visiting Pacific and Forge FC in Matchweek 1 and 2, respectively. The squad will play part in the CPL's lone match on Canada Day on Tuesday, July 1 when it visits Wanderers Grounds to take on Halifax at 2 p.m. CT. And the Lions will play their regular season final at Pacific on Saturday, Oct. 18. All four League matches scheduled for that day will kick off at 3 p.m. CT as part of The Outcome! to finalize playoff berths and postseason seeding.

The 2025 CPL Playoffs will subsequently begin on Wednesday, Oct. 22 and will once again see competing clubs contest the League's existing five-game playoff format. The 2025 CPL Final will be played Saturday, Nov. 8 or Sunday, Nov. 9, depending on which CPL club earns the right to host the marquee match and compete for the chance to lift the North Star Cup as well as another automatic berth the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

All regular season and playoff matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the

The complete 2025 CPL regular season schedule can be viewed at canpl.ca/schedule.

