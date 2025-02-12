Atlético Ottawa's 2025 CPL Schedule, Presented by WestJet, Revealed

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today learned its path to Canadian Premier League (CPL) glory with the release of the 28-week, 112-game 2025 regular season schedule, presented by WestJet.

The League's seventh season will kick off with a triple header on Saturday, April 5 and conclude with all eight teams competing concurrently as part of The Outcome! on Saturday, Oct. 18. Full details and team-by-team schedules are now available at canpl.ca/schedule.

Ottawa is the first team in action, kicking off the 2025 campaign at TD Place, hosting Nova Scotia's Halifax Wanderers FC (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer) on Saturday, April 5, 2025. This marks the return of the popular 'Pay What You Can' Home Opener, in support of the CHEO Foundation and presented by proud Atlético Ottawa partner, Sean Frost Real Estate Team. Tickets, at a reduced cost, are on sale now.

Atlético Ottawa 2025 Home Opener:

Atlético Ottawa v Halifax Wanderers FC | Canadian Premier League | In support of CHEO

Saturday, April 5, 2PM | TD Place, Ottawa

Award-winning 'Pay What You Can' initiative, in support of the CHEO Foundation, returns in April 2025

The quest to lift the CPL Shield as the 2025 Regular Season Winners and earn an automatic berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup begins earlier than ever before in 2025. All eight home openers, which were announced by the League earlier this week, will be contested over a 20-day span in the month of April. It is the first time in League history that every home opener will be played in the first calendar month of the season.

The balanced regular season schedule will see each team will meet all seven of its opponents twice at home and twice on the road, for 14 home matches and 14 away matches.

Playoff berths and postseason seeding will be confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 18 during The Outcome!, which will see all eight clubs kick off in unison for just the second time in the League's existence. The regular season finale will kick off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and the top five teams at the end of the day will advance to the 2025 CPL Playoffs.

The road to the North Star Cup will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 22 and will once again see competing clubs contest the League's existing five-team playoff format, which puts added emphasis on the regular season standings and gives an advantage to the teams that perform best over the 28-game schedule. The 2025 CPL Final to be played November 8 or 9, depending on which club earns the right to host the marquee match.

All regular season and playoff matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.