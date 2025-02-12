Forge FC Announce 2025 CPL Season Schedule

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC released Wednesday its complete 2025 regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, in anticipation of the kickoff of the club's seventh season.

Full details and team schedule are now available at forgefc.canpl.ca/schedule.

Forge's journey to lift the Canadian Premier League Shield and earn an automatic berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup will begin on Saturday, April 5 at the club's home opener against Cavalry FC. It is the fourth time in seven years the two sides will meet on the opening day of the season.

Playoff berths and postseason seeding will be confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 18, during The Outcome!, which will see all eight clubs kick off in unison for just the second time in the League's existence. The regular season finale, which sees Forge FC host York United FC in Hamilton, Ont. will kick off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, with the top five teams at the end of the day advancing to the 2025 CPL Playoffs.

The club's 2025 regular season schedule will once again feature 28 matches played from coast to coast. Forge will compete with all seven of its opponents twice at home and twice on the road over the course of the season, for 14 home matches and 14 away matches.

The road to the North Star Cup will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 22 and will once again see competing clubs contest the League's existing five-team playoff format, which puts added emphasis on the regular season standings and gives an advantage to the teams that perform best over the 28-game schedule. The 2025 CPL Final to be played on Saturday, Nov. 8 or Sunday, Nov. 9, depending on which club earns the right to host the marquee match. The team crowned CPL Champion following the Final will earn an automatic berth into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Forge FC School Day Match Presented by StelcoÃ¯Â»Â¿

After a successful inaugural School Day Match which saw more than 11,000 students in attendance, the club will host its second annual School Day Match on Tuesday, May 13, at 11 a.m. vs. Atlético Ottawa in Hamilton, Ont. The Forge School Day Match will see active participation from school boards in the local area as Forge FC and Stelco aim to foster healthy, active, and engaged youth in both the local Hamilton community and neighbouring areas that transcend traditional classroom boundaries.

Educators and school administrators interested in participating in the 2025 Forge FC School Day Match can find more details at https://forgefc.canpl.ca/schoolday/

Fans interested in ticket information can contact a ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.

All regular season and playoff matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.