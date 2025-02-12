Wanderers Announce Full 2025 Schedule, Presented by Westjet

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax, NS - The Canadian Premier League released the 2025 regular season schedule on Wednesday afternoon, presented by WestJet. The Halifax Wanderers open the season with two matches on the road against Atletico Ottawa (April 5) and York United (April 13).

Halifax returns to the Wanderers Grounds for the club's home opener on Saturday, April 19, against Pacific FC (4:30 p.m. AT kickoff). Single-match tickets are available now at hfxwanderersfc.ca/tickets.

"With a record number of season tickets sold for 2025, the addition of 1,000 seats and several new zones at the Wanderers Grounds, downtown Halifax is going to be rocking when the squad returns to the pitch for the home opener on April 19," Wanderers founder and president Derek Martin said. "We are excited to bring back our popular holiday matches, move our kickoff times a little later in the day and, for the first time, try a couple of Friday night matches under the lights this summer "

The Wanderers' opening match on April 5 against Ottawa is the first of a three-match triple-header to kick off the 2025 CPL season. As in past years, each team will meet all seven of its opponents twice at home and twice on the road, for 14 home matches and 14 away matches.

Playoff berths and postseason seeding will be confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 18, during The Outcome!, which will see all eight clubs kick off in unison for the second time in the League's existence. The regular-season finale will kick off at 5 p.m. AT, with the Wanderers hosting Atletico Ottawa. The top five teams in the league standings at the end of the day will advance to the 2025 CPL Playoffs.

The road to the North Star Cup will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 22. It will once again see competing clubs compete in the League's five-team playoff format, which puts added emphasis on the regular season standings and gives an advantage to the teams that perform best over the 28-game schedule. The 2025 CPL Final is to be played on November 8 or 9, depending on which club earns the right to host the marquee match.

All regular season and playoff matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

