Washington Signs Jalen McDaniels to 10-Day Contract

February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Washington Wizards announced today they have signed forward Jalen McDaniels to a 10-day contract.

McDaniels (6-9, 190) is a 27-year-old forward in his sixth NBA season. He has appeared in 248 regular season NBA games for the Toronto Raptors (2023-24), Philadelphia 76ers (2023), and Charlotte Hornets (2019-23), recording career averages of 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 18.3 minutes per game.

A native of Seattle, McDaniels spent two seasons at San Diego State (2017-19) before being drafted in the second round with the 52nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

In 26 games (all starts) for the Capital City Go-Go this season, McDaniels is averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He has notched three double-doubles and has scored 10+ points in 17 games this season, while leading the Go-Go in rebounds per game (min. 10 games).

In a related move, Washington released guard Erik Stevenson from his 10-day contract.

