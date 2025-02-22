Stockton Kings Acquire Jalen Thomas in Trade

February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have agreed to trade their own 2026 NBA G League Draft second-round pick to the Windy City Bulls in exchange for center Jalen Thomas.

Thomas, 6-10, played for Georgia State University (2019-22) and Butler University (2022-24) throughout his collegiate career. During his last year with the Panthers, his 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game ranked ninth in the Sun Belt Conference and his 48 blocks placed him in fourth. He also helped Georgia State achieve an 18-11 record, leading them to a Sun Belt Tournament title and the 2022 NCAA Tournament. At Butler, Thomas also led the team in blocks (41), the eighth most in program single-season history and his 1.24 blocks per game ranked eighth in the Big East Conference. He was one of the top two shooters on the team, averaging 55.7 percent from the field and 78 percent from the charity stripe. He summed up his entire collegiate tenure with 987 points, 703 rebounds and 180 blocks.

After going unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Detroit, Michigan native was picked up by the Windy City Bulls and averaged 3.9 points (51.1% FG, 38.5% 3p, 33.3% FT), 3.1 rebounds, and 12.9 minutes in 14 games.

