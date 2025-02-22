Windy City Drops Home Contest to Capital City

February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped a 107-128 matchup against the Capital City Go-Go on Saturday night. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Jahmir Young, making his debut with the Bulls, recorded a team-high 22 points and seven assists.

Windy City center David Muoka ended with 19 points, a career-high, and 13 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, while also adding four blocks. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell was strong defensively as well, rejecting four shots. Liddell also posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Windy City led after the first quarter thanks to rebounding efforts, grabbing 18 boards compared to Capital City's nine. The Bulls kept their advantage into halftime, entering the breakup 63-58. Miller topped all scorers with 15 points in the first half. The Go-Go broke things open in the third, outscoring Windy City by 18 points in the quarter, with Capital City guard Erik Stevenson dropping 13 points. Things continued in that direction during the final frame as the Go-Go pulled away.

Stevenson ended with a game-high 29 points. Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson, on assignment with Capital City, put up 25 points, six assists, and five three-pointers. Washington Wizards forward Colby Jones, also on assignment with the Go-Go, recorded a game-high five steals.

Windy City falls to 6-15 with the loss while Capital City improves to a conference-best 14-5.

Both teams are in action again tomorrow for the second game of a back-to-back in Hoffman Estates. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30pm CT and the game will be broadcast on the Chicago Sports Network.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.