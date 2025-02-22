Brooks Leads Squadron to Win at Cleveland

February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Paced by two-way guard Keion Brooks Jr.'s 28 points, the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, bested the Cleveland Charge, 104-100, Saturday afternoon at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Brooks, guard Lester Quinones and guard Trhae Mitchell combined for 73 of the team's 104 points, with Quinones tallying 25 and Mitchell adding in 20 while shooting 6-of-8 from three-point distance.

Quinones also led the Squadron (6-14) in rebounding with 13 boards on the day.

Emoni Bates's 18 points were the most scored by any Cleveland (9-12) player and Luke Travers led the Charge in rebounding with 14.

Birmingham and Cleveland are set for a Sunday rematch at Public Auditorium, with tip-off set for 2 p.m. CT on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

The Squadron's next home game is set for Sunday, March 2 against the Delaware Blue Coats at 3 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The team will celebrate Mardi Gras Night with the first 1,000 fans receiving Mardi Gras Pelicans plush hats.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.