Jenkins Earns Career High; Cruise Extend Win Streak to Six

February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Motor City Cruise (12-9) picked up their sixth straight win with a victory over the Wisconsin Herd (9-12), 127-91. Motor City has now held their opponents to under 100 points in three consecutive games.

Motor City Cruise two-way guard Daniss Jenkins scored a career high of 41 points in the win after dropping 28 in the first half of the contest. Jenkins finished the night with eight total three-point field goals, which also earned him a career high. Jenkins has scored 30 or more points in three of his last four appearances with the Cruise.

Following Jenkins career high performance, Detroit Pistons assignment Bobi Klintman scored 23 points after shooting 8-14 from the floor. Klintman also grabbed six rebounds, tallied five assists and recorded two steals. Malik Hall scored a season high of 17 points and John Ukomadu blocked three shots to also earn himself a career high. As a team, Motor City shot 54.5% from the floor and 51.5% beyond the arc.

Chris Livingston made an appearance with the Wisconsin Herd for the contest and led the way with 20 points on his assignment. Former Cruise forward Stanley Umude followed with 18 points and seven rebounds. Ade Murkey came off the bench to score 15 points and recorded three steals.

The Motor City Cruise return to their home court at Wayne State Fieldhouse (Detroit, Mich.) to face the Maine Celtics on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live through The PREP (https://theprepsports.com/) or on ESPN+, as Motor City seeks to earn a franchise record of seven consecutive wins. Tickets for all Cruise home games can be purchased at https://gleague.detroit.nba.com/ or by calling 313-PISTONS.

-detroit.gleague.nba.com-

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.