Greensboro Sweeps Mexico City in a Total Defensive Effort

February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm (12-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, continued their strong season with an intense 89-71 win over the Mexico City Capitanes (11-10) on the third sold-out crowd at home this season on Latin night.

Jaylen Sims led the Swarm with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Terrell Brown Jr. provided a spark off the bench with 20 points. Keyontae Johnson added 12 points in the win, and Isaih Moore controlled the boards with 14 rebounds.

Mexico City was led by Juan Toscano-Anderson's 17 points and nine rebounds, while Greg Brown III added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Greensboro trailed to start, as the Capitanes built an early lead. However, the Swarm's momentum controlled the game in the paint, outscoring Mexico City 58-30. The Swarm also held the Capitanes to 37.7% shooting from the field.

Greensboro looks to continue the victory as they travel to face the Indiana Mad Ants on Monday, February 24, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

