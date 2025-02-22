Gold Fall Short Against The Blue Coats 99-119

February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - T he Grand Rapids Gold (9-12) suffered a tough loss to the Delaware Blue Coats (8-13) 99-119. Despite the Gold recording the first few points of the game, the Blue Coats pulled ahead early in the first quarter and extended their lead by as much as 18 by the beginning of the second. The Gold played aggressively under the basket in the first half with 46% of their points being in the paint and out-rebounding the Blue Coats with a team total of 53 compared to their 50. Ultimately the Gold struggled from the field, only shooting 38.4% and 31.6% beyond the arc compared to 43.7% and 41.3% for the Blue Coats. The Gold also struggled from the free throw line only connecting 66.7% of their shots compared to 75% for the Blue Coats.

Two-Way player Trey Alexander was the lead scorer for the Gold tonight recording another double-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. Will Richardson had 20 points and 8 rebounds, while Charles Bediako played well in the paint with 13 points and nine rebounds. Tevian Jones made an impact off the bench with 15 points and 4 rebounds. Gabe McGlothan also recorded points in the double digits with 11 points and five rebounds.

Jarron Cumberland had a stand out game for the Blue Coats with 28 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. Judah Mintz was also a lead scorer with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Isaiah Mobley also played well on both sides of the ball with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Two-Way player Alex Reese also recorded points in the double digits with 13 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Gold will be back at Van Andel Arena Monday, February 24th at 7pm for a rematch against the Delaware Blue Coats. Fans can watch the game live on NBAGLeague.com.

