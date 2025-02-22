Stars Shine In Victory Over San Diego, 136-127

February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - The Salt Lake City Stars (11-9), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the San Diego Clippers (7-11) (Los Angeles Clippers affiliate), 136-127, Friday evening at Frontwave Arena.

All five Salt Lake City starters scored in double-figures as Utah Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless paced the team with a career-high 37 points (12-of-21 FG). Harkless neared double-double territory, grabbing an additional nine rebounds and four assists. Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe recorded his 25 th double-double of the season. notching 23 points (6-of-8 FG), a team-high 17 rebounds, and a team-high five steals. Fellow two-way Micah Potter recorded a double-double with 17 points (7-of-12 FG) and 16 rebounds, adding three blocks. As a team, the Stars dominated the glass, finishing the game with 40 more rebounds than San Diego (63-23).

The Clippers led by as many as seven points early in the contest before the Stars rallied back with a three from forward Dane Goodwin. The former Notre Dame standout's corner score would give Salt Lake City its first lead of the game, 25-24, with 1:47 remaining in the frame. San Diego would jump ahead in the final minute of the quarter, taking a 29-27 lead into the second.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Stars surged ahead in the second with one of their best offensive efforts of the season, outscoring the Clippers 42-21 in the frame. A 60.9% shooting effort (14-of-23) would support the Stars' lopsided scoring margin, as Tshiebwe led the way with nine points. The former Naismith National Player of the Year finished the half a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor with an additional nine rebounds. Dominant on both sides of the court, the Stars would close the half ahead, 69-50.

The Stars led by as many as 24 points in the third, supported by a team-high 12 points from Harkless, the former San Diego Clippers guard. Notably, Salt Lake City finished the quarter with eight offensive rebounds, one more than the Clippers' total rebound figure (7). Salt Lake City would take a 107-86 lead into the final frame.

In the fourth, the Stars' opponent would not back down, bringing the game within single digits, 124-115, late in the quarter. The Clippers would come even closer nearly a minute later, following a timeout with a four-point swing to move the score to 129-123. After a series of late pushes, this would be the closest San Diego would come to flipping the script, as Salt Lake City remained ahead, capturing the victory with a final score of 136-127.

The Clippers were led by forward Jordan Miller, who finished with a team-high 34 points (13-of-19 FG). Former first-round NBA draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. also provided San Diego with an impressive performance, netting 29 points (12-of-21 FG) off the bench.

The Stars return to Salt Lake City to face the College Park Skyhawks on Monday, Feb. 24. The contest, the first of a back-to-back set against the Skyhawks, tips off at 7:00 P.M. MT at the Maverik Center and will be broadcast LIVE on NBAGLeague.com and JAZZ+.

