Charge Fall at Home

February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Feron Hunt of the Cleveland Charge

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (9-12) were defeated at home by the Birmingham Squadron (6-14), 104-100, in front of 4,306 at Public Hall on Saturday afternoon.

Cleveland's Feron Hunt posted his seventh-straight game with a double-double by scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 boards with four assists in 35 minutes. Luke Travers added a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds with two steals in 37 minutes. Jaylon Tyson had 16 points, seven assists and five boards in 36 minutes on assignment. Emoni Bates had 18 points and five rebounds for the Charge, while Eli Hughes scored 10 off the bench.

Birmingham was led by a trio of 20+ point scorers in the win: Lester Quinones had 25 points with 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 43 minutes. Kelon Brooks Jr. netted 28 points with eight rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes. Trhae Mitchell scored 20 on 6-of-8 three-pointers in 35 minutes of action.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow for Hopps & Hounds presented by Aloft Cleveland Downtown! Bring your best furry friend to the game with proceeds benefitting the Muttley Crue Animal Rescue!

