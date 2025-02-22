Herd Stopped by the Cruise

February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Oshkosh, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Motor City Cruise 127-91.

Milwaukee Bucks assignment player Chris Livingston led the Herd with 20 points while two-way player Stanley Umude followed with 18 points.

The top scorers for the Motor City Cruise were Daniss Jenkins with 41 points and assignment player Bobbi Klintman with 23 points.

Henry Ellenson got the Herd off to a strong start by knocking down consecutive jump shots. Terence Davis quickly followed with his own set of back-to-back baskets to give the Herd a healthy lead. Motor City responded with an 8-2 run to go ahead by five. The teams traded baskets for over half the quarter, keeping the Herd within one possession. Stanley Umude closed the quarter with four baskets for the Herd. The Cruise led 32-22 at the break.

Wisconsin came out firing with a 13-8 streak to make it a five-point game midway through the second quarter. Henry Ellenson continued to dominate offensively for the Herd, converting eight points in a row over two minutes. Wisconsin cruised their way to within five but Motor City quickly turned it around with consecutive jump shots. The Cruise outscored the Herd by one to end the half up 60-49. Henry Ellenson guided the Herd with 12 points in the first half.

Stanley Umude and Chris Livingston combined for the first points of the third quarter. Motor City took control of the game with a deadly 20-2 spurt to go ahead 82-55 at the five-minute mark. Henry Ellenson and Terence Davis put an end to the streak with back-to-back baskets. Quinn Slazinski converted a shot from beyond the arc while Ade Murkey followed with a free throw to end the quarter. Motor City was favored 92-64 at the end of the third quarter.

The Cruise connected on three sequential baskets to pull ahead 99-66 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Quinn Slazinski knocked down a free throw before the Cruise drove away with nine unanswered points. Ade Murkey and Chris Livingston combined for nine points for the Herd. Wisconsin continued to feed off the late-game momentum with 10 uncontested points powered by Stanley Umude with eight. Motor City pulled out the 127-91 win.

