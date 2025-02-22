College Park Skyhawks Coaching Staff Educates High School Coaches from the Southside

February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - This afternoon, College Park Skyhawks head coach Steve Klei, Skyhawks assistant coaches, and coaches from the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy staff led a coaches clinic for 15 local coaches at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Saturday afternoon's event tipped off with an introduction from all staff members and a quick overview of the instructional drills and activities.

The coaches then moved on to the different drill stations, which included offensive actions, defensive development, advantage situations and split-second decision making. Skyhawks assistant coaches Ashton Gibbs, Seth Jackson, Kari Korver, Enzo Li and O'Neil Holder led the different drill stations.

Following the set of drills, the program concluded with a 15-minute Q&A session with the entire Skyhawks coaching staff where they fielded questions from the pool of local coaches.

"We have such an important role as coaches to not just develop our players, but also teach and mentor the next generation of coaches," said College Park Skyhawks Head Coach, Steve Klei. "Equipping the group we had today with different basketball tolls and leadership skills was an honor for our entire group."

All coaches who participated were also provided with tickets to the next Skyhawks home game, taking place on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:00 p.m. against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

