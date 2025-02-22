Legends Struggle Late in Loss to Rip City Remix

February 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends dropped the first game of their back-to-back series against the Rip City Remix, falling 120-96 at Comerica Center.

Texas came out hot, taking a 35-24 lead in the first quarter, but Rip City responded in the second, closing the gap to one at halftime. A slow third quarter from the Legends allowed the Remix to take control before they pulled away in the fourth. A strong fourth quarter from Rip City sealed the win as they outscored the Legends 37-17 in the final period.

Jazian Gortman led the Legends with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. Tanner Holden added 20 points and 8 rebounds, while Jarod Lucas contributed 18 points. Warith Alatishe chipped in 10 points and pulled down 4 boards, and 4 assists. Justin Powell put up 8 points, 7 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists off the bench.

Rip City's attack was led by Henri Drell and Bryce McGowens each scoring 20 points. Craig Randall II added 20 points and 7 assists, while James Bouknight chipped in with 19 points. The Legends look to reset in a rematch against the Remix tomorrow afternoon, with tip-off set for 3:30 PM CT at Comerica Center. Fans can watch live on KFAA and UEN.

